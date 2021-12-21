Kate Middleton entering 'new chapter' as she reaches new milestone

Kate Middleton has been lavished with praise over stepping up in place of the Queen who has recently been sparking concern over her frail health.

As per reports the Duchess of Cambridge is progressing into a “new chapter” as she now has more time in her hands for royal duties considering her son Prince Louis is attending nursery.

Royal Insider shared on their YouTube channel: "Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is starting a new chapter in her royal and personal life as she is approaching her milestone birthday on January 9 next year.

"A royal insider said that the royal is flourishing. People magazine reported that she has also fast-tracked her preparation for the role of future Queen Consort, alongside her husband Prince William.

"With a slimmed down Royal Family, thanks to Prince Andrew quitting public duties due to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, and Prince Harry and Meghan stepping back as senior working royals, and Queen Elizabeth battling recent health set-backs, Prince William and Catherine are taking on more public work than ever."

In a recent cover story for People magazine, a source close to the family said "it demonstrates Catherine is ready to shift into a Queen supporting her husband when the time comes".

The source said: "She is ready to step into those shoes with ease and is perfect for the job."