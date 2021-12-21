 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Nora Fatehi drops another dance number ‘Dance Meri Rani’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Nora Fatehi drops another dance number ‘Dance Meri Rani’

Bollywood dance sensation and actress Nora Fatehi has dropped her another sizzling dance number Dance Meri Rani, setting the internet on fire.

The Dilbar girl took to Instagram and announced the release of Dance Meri Rani.

The song is crooned by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan and it features Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa.

Randhawa also turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared the song.

He wrote, “We are back with another sizzling dance number #DanceMeriRani! So get your party shoes on! Song out now, tune in.”

Earlier in the day, Nora said about the song, “Its the afro vibes for me .. lets go. #Dancemerirani” followed by fire emoticons.

The video song has received over one million views within no time. 

More From Showbiz:

Sheheryar Munawar spills 'filmy' moment when he was floored by Syra Yousuf

Sheheryar Munawar spills 'filmy' moment when he was floored by Syra Yousuf
Katrina Kaif heads out to Vicky Kaushal’s parents’ home : See post

Katrina Kaif heads out to Vicky Kaushal’s parents’ home : See post
Sanam Saeed teases fans with new photos from Fawad Khan webseries

Sanam Saeed teases fans with new photos from Fawad Khan webseries
Aishwarya Rai questioned for six hours during Panama Papers leak summon

Aishwarya Rai questioned for six hours during Panama Papers leak summon
Covid-ridden Kareena Kapoor reacts to Soha Ali Khan’s birthday post for Taimur

Covid-ridden Kareena Kapoor reacts to Soha Ali Khan’s birthday post for Taimur
Meesha Shafi’s uncanny resemblance with late Benazir Bhutto leaves fans stunned

Meesha Shafi’s uncanny resemblance with late Benazir Bhutto leaves fans stunned
Farhan Akhtar puts on an energetic live concert for fans in Goa

Farhan Akhtar puts on an energetic live concert for fans in Goa
Sanjay Dutt wants Rajkumar Hirani to make ‘Munna Bhai 3’

Sanjay Dutt wants Rajkumar Hirani to make ‘Munna Bhai 3’
Aishwarya Rai appears before authorities for probe in Panama Papers case

Aishwarya Rai appears before authorities for probe in Panama Papers case
Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’ gets a release date

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’ gets a release date
Alia Bhatt shares adorable photo with her pet cat: See post

Alia Bhatt shares adorable photo with her pet cat: See post
Aishwarya Rai summoned by authorities in Panama Papers leak case

Aishwarya Rai summoned by authorities in Panama Papers leak case

Latest

view all