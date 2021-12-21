Ananya Panday is elated with audience’s response to ‘Gehraiyaan’

 
Bollywood star Ananya Panday is on cloud nine as audience has lauded her appearance in first look teaser of her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan.

Besides Ananya, the Shakun Batra’s directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

The much-awaited project has been creating a buzz on the internet just moments after the makers and cast actors unveiled the first look on their respective social media accounts on Monday.

Since the film’s teaser has been receiving rave reviews from audience, the Student of the Year 2 actress took to her Instagram and expressed her joy about the response for Gehraiyaan.


The Pati Patni Aur Woh  star, 23, dropped a bunch of her goofy pictures, in which she is seen screaming with joy. Expressing her excitement, in the caption, she wrote, “Feeeeling overwhelmed by all the love towards #Gehraiyaan and the teaser already #Gehraiyaan, world premiere, January 25th, 2022 !!!!!!”

Ananya, Deepika and Siddhant will share the screen space for the first time in Gehraiyaan. The film is slated to release on OTT channel Amazon Prime Video on January 25.

