 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra receives heart-felt note from mother ahead of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Priyanka Chopra receives heart-felt note from mother ahead of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’
Priyanka Chopra receives heart-felt note from mother ahead of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Priyanka Chopra is winning over hearts with her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections including her mother’s who recently gushed over daughter.

Taking to Instagram, Madhu Chopra posted a jaw-dropping photograph of Pee Cee wearing a stunning glittery gown that featured a thigh-high slit as the two ladies donned cute smiles.

The mother of two penned down a heartfelt note to congratulate her daughter. She wrote, “Celebrating the dedication, you’ve shown on the way to this achievement. You’ve earned every bit of success.”

“Heartfelt Congratulations and Best wishes for the launch of Matrix and all your future endeavors,” she added.

Priyanka Chopra receives heart-felt note from mother ahead of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

The Quantico star recently brought her family members and in-laws to the Keanu Reeves starrer film’s premiere. 

Dropping a series of snaps from the occasion, the diva expressed, “Crew!! I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful.”

However, she did mention missing her hubby on the big night, Chopra added, “Missed u @nickjonas.”

Priyanka Chopra receives heart-felt note from mother ahead of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’


More From Showbiz:

Ananya Panday is elated with audience’s response to ‘Gehraiyaan’

Ananya Panday is elated with audience’s response to ‘Gehraiyaan’
Mahira Khan talks about 'sweeping floors, cleaning toilets' before making movie star

Mahira Khan talks about 'sweeping floors, cleaning toilets' before making movie star
Nora Fatehi drops another dance number ‘Dance Meri Rani’

Nora Fatehi drops another dance number ‘Dance Meri Rani’
Sara Ali Khan says her ‘takeaway’ from ‘Tashan' was dad's wife Kareena Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan says her ‘takeaway’ from ‘Tashan' was dad's wife Kareena Kapoor
Sheheryar Munawar spills 'filmy' moment when he was floored by Syra Yousuf

Sheheryar Munawar spills 'filmy' moment when he was floored by Syra Yousuf
Katrina Kaif heads out to Vicky Kaushal’s parents’ home : See post

Katrina Kaif heads out to Vicky Kaushal’s parents’ home : See post
Sanam Saeed teases fans with new photos from Fawad Khan webseries

Sanam Saeed teases fans with new photos from Fawad Khan webseries
Aishwarya Rai questioned for six hours during Panama Papers leak summon

Aishwarya Rai questioned for six hours during Panama Papers leak summon
Covid-ridden Kareena Kapoor reacts to Soha Ali Khan’s birthday post for Taimur

Covid-ridden Kareena Kapoor reacts to Soha Ali Khan’s birthday post for Taimur
Meesha Shafi’s uncanny resemblance with late Benazir Bhutto leaves fans stunned

Meesha Shafi’s uncanny resemblance with late Benazir Bhutto leaves fans stunned
Farhan Akhtar puts on an energetic live concert for fans in Goa

Farhan Akhtar puts on an energetic live concert for fans in Goa
Sanjay Dutt wants Rajkumar Hirani to make ‘Munna Bhai 3’

Sanjay Dutt wants Rajkumar Hirani to make ‘Munna Bhai 3’

Latest

view all