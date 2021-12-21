Priyanka Chopra receives heart-felt note from mother ahead of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Priyanka Chopra is winning over hearts with her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections including her mother’s who recently gushed over daughter.

Taking to Instagram, Madhu Chopra posted a jaw-dropping photograph of Pee Cee wearing a stunning glittery gown that featured a thigh-high slit as the two ladies donned cute smiles.

The mother of two penned down a heartfelt note to congratulate her daughter. She wrote, “Celebrating the dedication, you’ve shown on the way to this achievement. You’ve earned every bit of success.”

“Heartfelt Congratulations and Best wishes for the launch of Matrix and all your future endeavors,” she added.

The Quantico star recently brought her family members and in-laws to the Keanu Reeves starrer film’s premiere.

Dropping a series of snaps from the occasion, the diva expressed, “Crew!! I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful.”

However, she did mention missing her hubby on the big night, Chopra added, “Missed u @nickjonas.”



