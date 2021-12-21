 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Pioneer of bone marrow transplant in Pakistan Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away

MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

A file photo of renowned haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi.
  • Renowned haematologist and bone marrow transplant pioneer in Pakistan Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away.
  • Dr Shamsi was hospitalised last week after suffering a brain haemorrhage.
  • Dr Shamsi had pioneered concept of plasma therapy during first wave of COVID-19 epidemic.

Dr Tahir Shamsi, a renowned haematologist and a pioneer of bone marrow transplant in Pakistan, passed away at a private hospital in Karachi, Geo News reported Tuesday morning.

Tahir Shamsi was taken to a hospital last week after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

He was receiving treatment at the time, but his condition deteriorated on Thursday, and he was transferred to the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where he passed away today.

Dr Shamsi is credited with pioneering bone marrow transplantation in Pakistan in 1996.

He had performed more than 650 bone marrow transplants and authored more than 100 scholarly articles.

Dr Shamsi had also pioneered the concept of plasma therapy during the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic in Pakistan.

Dr Shamsi founded the National Institute for Blood Diseases in 2011 to treat patients suffering blood-related ailments.

He was also a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians.

The Dow Graduates Association of North America presented the distinguished doctor with a lifetime achievement award in 2016 in acknowledgment of his contributions.

