Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to Govinda on his birthday

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit shared a heartfelt note for co-star Govinda on his 58th birthday, saying “You have created a special place in everyone’s heart.”



Sharing a throwback photo with Paap Ka Ant co-actor, Madhuri said, “Dear Govinda ji, you are not only well known for your dance but also for your multi-faceted skill set including drama, action, romance and most important comedy.”

“With every new role, you have created a special place in everyone’s heart.”

She continued, “Today on this special day, I wish you a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead.”

Govinda shared Madhuri’s post in his Insta Stories and thanked her for sweet wishes.

He said, “thank you so much. Means a lot coming from you.”