Karachi: Police official dies in accident on Hub road

KARACHI: A police van met a fatal accident on Karachi's Hub road after colliding with a dump truck, killing an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) and injuring three policemen, Geo News reported Monday.

According to the police, the vehicle — designated to deal with Madadgar-15 service — was patrolling the streets when it crashed into a dump truck near Mowach Goth.

The dump truck suddenly applied brakes, the report said, adding that the police van moving behind it crashed into it.

The dumper dragged the police van for several minutes on the road, while the driver fled the scene leaving the dump truck behind. The vehicle was later seized by the police.

Three out of four victims, including constables Aijaz Ali, 45, Mir Hasan, 28, and Abdul Qayum, 46 were severely injured and were shifted to the Civil Hospital, while 50-year-old ASI Iqbal lost his life to the accident.