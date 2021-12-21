 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi: Police official dies in accident on Hub road

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

  • A police van met a fatal accident on Karachi's Hub road colliding with a dumper.
  • The dump truck dragged the police van for several minutes on the road; the driver fled the scene.
  • 50-year-old ASI Iqbal lost his life to the accident.

KARACHI: A police van met a fatal accident on Karachi's Hub road after colliding with a dump truck, killing an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) and injuring three policemen, Geo News reported Monday.

According to the police, the vehicle — designated to deal with Madadgar-15 service — was patrolling the streets when it crashed into a dump truck near Mowach Goth.

The dump truck suddenly applied brakes, the report said, adding that the police van moving behind it crashed into it.

The dumper dragged the police van for several minutes on the road, while the driver fled the scene leaving the dump truck behind. The vehicle was later seized by the police.

Three out of four victims, including constables Aijaz Ali, 45, Mir Hasan, 28, and Abdul Qayum, 46 were severely injured and were shifted to the Civil Hospital, while 50-year-old ASI Iqbal lost his life to the accident.

Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27 to mark Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

JUI winning big in KP local body polls 'unfortunate': Fawad Chaudhry

Punjab govt announces winter vacations schedule for universities

OIC, int'l community acknowledge Pakistan's stance on Afghanistan: PM

Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Babur Cruise Missile 1B: ISPR

Pioneer of bone marrow transplant in Pakistan Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away

KP local govt elections: Maryam Nawaz asks PM Imran Khan to go home

Why has the internet speed slowed down in Pakistan?

General election 2023: The voting patterns in urban and rural Punjab

'Wrong candidate selection' major cause for PTI's loss, concedes PM Imran Khan

IHC disposes of petition seeking PM Imran Khan's disqualification

KP LG polls a chance for PTI to change its strategy, eliminate shortcomings: Shibli Faraz

