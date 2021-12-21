Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spend night in a luxury hotel: report

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took the next step in their romance as they reportedly spent a night at a five-star hotel during their latest date on Monday.

Pete Davidson was photographed while exiting the Four Seasons Hotel in in New York City on Monday, after reportedly spending the night with her ladylove Kim Kardashian.

Kim and Pete' latest romantic outing comes just two days after they were seen enjoying a movie date in his native Staten Island.

Kardashian and Davidson had 'rented an entire screening room' in Atrium Stadium Cinemas to watch fashion flop House Of Gucci - which stars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga - before spending the night in a luxury hotel.



Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson during their latest outing, hid themselves away from the prying eyes and enjoyed the luxury of a five-star hotel where they reportedly spent a night together.



Kim Kardashian has been smitten with Pete Davidson since filing for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.

