 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz showers love on Junaid Safdar

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

— Instagram/maryamnawazofficial.
— Instagram/maryamnawazofficial.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday expressed her love for her son Junaid Safdar by sharing a picture on her Instagram handle.

Maryam, who remained in the headlines because of her sense of style during the wedding festivities of Junaid, showed motherly love and posted a picture with her son on Instagram which has gained a lot of traction. 

The picture featured the 48-year-old politician along with her son.

"You may have outgrown my lap, but you will never outgrow my heart…. for me you will always be my small little Jaid," she captioned the picture which was followed by a heart emoji.

People immediately showered their love under the picture, praising the mother-son duo.

Here are some of the comments under the post.

One of the user wrote, "Next prime minister" along with a heart-eye emoji.

Maryam Nawaz showers love on Junaid Safdar

Another user commented under the picture and showed her love.

Maryam Nawaz showers love on Junaid Safdar

Other commentators complimented her and sent love to the "mother-son" duo. 

Maryam Nawaz showers love on Junaid Safdar


More From Pakistan:

FM Qureshi urges provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghans

FM Qureshi urges provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghans
Woman of Pakistani origin receives prestigious French award

Woman of Pakistani origin receives prestigious French award

Punjab revises winter vacation schedule

Punjab revises winter vacation schedule
Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27 to mark Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27 to mark Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary
JUI winning big in KP local body polls 'unfortunate': Fawad Chaudhry

JUI winning big in KP local body polls 'unfortunate': Fawad Chaudhry
Video of armed man entering Lahore university goes viral

Video of armed man entering Lahore university goes viral
Karachi: Police official dies in accident on Hub road

Karachi: Police official dies in accident on Hub road
Punjab govt announces winter vacations schedule for universities

Punjab govt announces winter vacations schedule for universities

OIC, int'l community acknowledge Pakistan's stance on Afghanistan: PM

OIC, int'l community acknowledge Pakistan's stance on Afghanistan: PM
KP LG elections: CM Mehmood Khan to probe PTI's defeat, say sources

KP LG elections: CM Mehmood Khan to probe PTI's defeat, say sources
Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Babur Cruise Missile 1B: ISPR

Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Babur Cruise Missile 1B: ISPR
Pioneer of bone marrow transplant in Pakistan Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away

Pioneer of bone marrow transplant in Pakistan Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away

Latest

view all