Maryam Nawaz showers love on Junaid Safdar

— Instagram/maryamnawazofficial.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday expressed her love for her son Junaid Safdar by sharing a picture on her Instagram handle.

Maryam, who remained in the headlines because of her sense of style during the wedding festivities of Junaid, showed motherly love and posted a picture with her son on Instagram which has gained a lot of traction.

The picture featured the 48-year-old politician along with her son.

"You may have outgrown my lap, but you will never outgrow my heart…. for me you will always be my small little Jaid," she captioned the picture which was followed by a heart emoji.

One of the user wrote, "Next prime minister"



