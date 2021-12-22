Winter solstice 2021: It's the shortest day of the year today

Today [December 22] is the shortest day of the year. File photo

The night that just passed, ie the night between December 21 and 22 - was the longest night of the year, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department, marking the start of the winter solstice.

On December 21, the sun went down at 5:48pm and rose at 7:12am today (Wednesday), said the PMD. Hence, it will be the shortest day of the year today.

The duration of the day on December 21 was 10 hours and 22 minutes, while the night's duration was 13 hours and 37 minutes, according to the Met office.

The shortest day and longest night - winter solstice in the northern hemisphere - marks the beginning of the winter season and the end of the fall season.

Weather condition

The upper parts of the country, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, will remain under the cold wave, with no chance of rain in the next two days, says the Met office.

Very cold weather is expected in most upper or central parts of the country and north Balochistan while dense fog/smog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, the Met office said.

However, after a prolonged dry spell in most parts of the country during the last few weeks, there are chances of a good spell of rainfall across the country during the weekend, said the Met office.

“A strong westerly weather system will approach Balochistan on Saturday (Christmas day) and then [the] rest of the country on Sunday and Monday under the influence of which rainfall and snowfall over the hills is likely in most parts of the country,” said PMD spokesman Dr Zaheer Babar.

The spokesman said that rain of good intensity with snowfall over the hills is likely across the country on Sunday.

On Monday, rain will occur in upper parts of the country and the system will weaken in the southern parts.

On the temperatures, the spokesman said that the temperatures may further decrease due to rainfall and snowfall in the country.

He said the minimum temperatures dropped to -1 degree Celsius in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad which can persist or further drop in the coming days.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was likely to enter the upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours.