Ranveer Singh's upcoming film ‘83’ to be ‘tax-free’ in Delhi

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83 has been declared as tax-free in Indian Capital, Delhi,

Announcing the big news, the film-maker Kabir Khan posted the poster of the film on Instagram on Tuesday.

He wrote, “Thank you, Shri. @arvindkejriwal ji and Shri. msisodia.aap ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi!”

“Your gesture will able us to propagate the tale of India's greatest victory to a wider audience. @therealkapildev #ThisIs83,” the filmmaker added.

The Padmaavat actor is catching everyone’s attention with his much-anticipated sports drama in which he plays the role of the famed Indian cricketer Kapil Dev as he strives to bring the first-ever World Cup home.

Touching upon his role, Singh expressed in a press statement, “He (Kapil Dev) has a very unique bowling action and his bio-mechanics are very unique to him.”

“ My body is very different from his so I had to transform my physicality drastically in order to achieve it. It took a long time, in fact, months to perfect the action. Initially, my body was too heavy because I was coming off of the shoot of Simmba,” he added.

The movie, also starring Deepika Padukone recently received a standing ovation at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The movie is slated to hit theatres on December 23.