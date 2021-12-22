 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film ‘83’ to be ‘tax-free’ in Delhi

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Ranveer Singhs upcoming film ‘83’ to be ‘tax-free’ in Delhi
Ranveer Singh's upcoming film ‘83’ to be ‘tax-free’ in Delhi 

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83 has been declared as tax-free in Indian Capital, Delhi,

Announcing the big news, the film-maker Kabir Khan posted the poster of the film on Instagram on Tuesday. 

He wrote, “Thank you, Shri. @arvindkejriwal ji and Shri. msisodia.aap ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi!”

“Your gesture will able us to propagate the tale of India's greatest victory to a wider audience. @therealkapildev #ThisIs83,” the filmmaker added.

The Padmaavat actor is catching everyone’s attention with his much-anticipated sports drama in which he plays the role of the famed Indian cricketer Kapil Dev as he strives to bring the first-ever World Cup home.

Touching upon his role, Singh expressed in a press statement, “He (Kapil Dev) has a very unique bowling action and his bio-mechanics are very unique to him.”

“ My body is very different from his so I had to transform my physicality drastically in order to achieve it. It took a long time, in fact, months to perfect the action. Initially, my body was too heavy because I was coming off of the shoot of Simmba,” he added.

The movie, also starring Deepika Padukone recently received a standing ovation at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The movie is slated to hit theatres on December 23. 

More From Showbiz:

Tiger Shroff drops picture of his eye injury amid ‘Ganapath: Part 1’ shoot

Tiger Shroff drops picture of his eye injury amid ‘Ganapath: Part 1’ shoot
Sara Ali Khan reveals the ‘most rude comment’ she ever received

Sara Ali Khan reveals the ‘most rude comment’ she ever received

Script of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’ is in the process, confirms the writer

Script of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’ is in the process, confirms the writer
Mahira, Ayeza, Sajal Aly nominated for 100 most beautiful faces list

Mahira, Ayeza, Sajal Aly nominated for 100 most beautiful faces list
Mariam Ansari kicks off wedding festivities with mayun, qawwali: Watch

Mariam Ansari kicks off wedding festivities with mayun, qawwali: Watch

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal are loved-up in new birthday post: See

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal are loved-up in new birthday post: See
Gauri Khan receives sweet Christmas gift & a note from Farah Khan

Gauri Khan receives sweet Christmas gift & a note from Farah Khan

Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she attends BBF’s Haldi ceremony

Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she attends BBF’s Haldi ceremony

Happy Birthday Mahira Khan! Actor celebrates special day with son: Watch

Happy Birthday Mahira Khan! Actor celebrates special day with son: Watch
Priyanka Chopra said yes to Farhan Akhtar’s 'Jee Le Zaraa' on this condition

Priyanka Chopra said yes to Farhan Akhtar’s 'Jee Le Zaraa' on this condition

Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’ is not in the works, says Kabir Khan

Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’ is not in the works, says Kabir Khan
Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to Govinda on his birthday

Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to Govinda on his birthday

Latest

view all