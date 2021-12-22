 
Sara Ali Khan says Ananya Panday was her junior in school

Sara Ali Khan revealed that Ananya Panday was her junior in same institution where she studied.

Talking to Mashable India in her recent interview the 26-year-old actor said that she is likely to have ‘bullied the Liger actor who was her junior in school. They studied at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

She went on to say, that the bullying is still going on and called Ananya ‘lovely’ while citing an incident from a recent awards show to prove her point.

“Apparently, I used to bully her. That’s what she says. Honestly, maybe I did. I must have. I think I still bully her. We recently went to Lokmat Awards and I wanted her to do Chaka Chak (dance to the song from Atrangi Re) with me, so I just called her on stage. She was like ‘no’ and I was like ‘come on’, so I think I bullied her again. She is lovely,” Sara said.

In terms of work, the Coolie No. 1 actor made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018, while Gehraiyaan actor was launched in Student of the Year 2 in 2019. The two are contemporaries in the film industry.

