Pete Davidson spotted grabbing diamonds for ladylove Kim Kardashian

Davidson was spotted buying jewels for Kardashian on Tuesday following a breakfast date in Beverly Hills

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s romance is heating up as the year draws to a close, with the Saturday Night Live star already buying Kim diamonds!

According to The Daily Mail, Davidson was spotted buying jewels for Kardashian on Tuesday following a breakfast date at the Fountain Coffee Room in Beverly Hills, just days after romancing in New York City.

Pete and Kim were photographed in casual fits for the morning date, with Kim, 41, in a hoodie and Pete, 28, in a black T-shirt.

The King of Staten Island star was then photographed alone, hours later, at a jewelry store named XIV Karats, and he notably left with tiny black bags.

It remains unknown whether the jewels are Christmas gifts for his lady love Kim, or just a routine present!