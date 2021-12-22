Kim Kardashian asks mercy for truck driver sentenced to 110 years in jail

Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 21, to shed light on Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos’ case

Kim Kardashian put on her lawyer hat to support a petition to grant clemency to a truck driver who was handed a 110-year sentence for a freak accident that killed four people.

Kardashian, who recently passed a baby bar exam and is an advocate for prison reform in the US, took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 21, to shed light on Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos’ case.

Aguilera-Mederos accidentally crashed into two dozen cars on a Denver highway in April 2019 after the brakes on his semi-truck failed.

The collision resulted in the deaths of four people, and in December, the driver was handed a 110-year sentence by judge A Bruce Jones.

Sharing that she took a ‘deep dive’ into his case, Kardashian said, “Aguilera-Mederos was not drunk or under the influence at the time of the crash. His brakes on the semi-tractor trailer failed.”

She then requested Colorado governor Jared Polis to grant Aguilera-Mederos clemency, calling out other unfair aspects of the trial.

According to The Independent, a Change.org petition to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence or grant him clemency has already been signed over 4.6 million times.