Wednesday Dec 22 2021
Kim Kardashian asks mercy for truck driver sentenced to 110 years in jail

Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 21, to shed light on Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos’ case

Kim Kardashian put on her lawyer hat to support a petition to grant clemency to a truck driver who was handed a 110-year sentence for a freak accident that killed four people.

Kardashian, who recently passed a baby bar exam and is an advocate for prison reform in the US, took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 21, to shed light on Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos’ case.

Aguilera-Mederos accidentally crashed into two dozen cars on a Denver highway in April 2019 after the brakes on his semi-truck failed. 

The collision resulted in the deaths of four people, and in December, the driver was handed a 110-year sentence by judge A Bruce Jones.

Sharing that she took a ‘deep dive’ into his case, Kardashian said, “Aguilera-Mederos was not drunk or under the influence at the time of the crash. His brakes on the semi-tractor trailer failed.”

She then requested Colorado governor Jared Polis to grant Aguilera-Mederos clemency, calling out other unfair aspects of the trial.

According to The Independent, a Change.org petition to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence or grant him clemency has already been signed over 4.6 million times.

