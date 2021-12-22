Hilary Duff is all love for ‘best friend’ Matthew Koma on wedding anniversary

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma clocked two years of blissful marriage this week

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma clocked two years of blissful marriage this week, and the couple marked it with their own distinct versions of loved-up notes dedicated to each other.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Duff referred to Koma as “the guy of my dreams” and shared throwback pictures and videos of their wedding celebrations.

She also penned the monikers she has for him: “Papa bear. Best friend. Good human. That’s all.”

Koma, on the other hand, was a bit early on the dedication front, addressing a lengthy note to Duff four days before their anniversary.

“Two years of hypnosis and a good enough coffee game to convince this gem to stay married to me,” he quipped.

Praising Duff as the ‘greatest mom in the world’ to their kids, Koma added, “I truly get to do this life thing with the raddest person I’ve ever met…”

The couple share two daughters, Banks Violet Bair and Mae James Bair, as well as Duff’s son, Luca Cruz Comrie, from her marriage to Mike Comrie.