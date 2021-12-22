 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Check out Atif Aslam's loving yet hilarious note for son’s second birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Atif Aslam marked his second sons birthday with a hilarious note on Instagram
Atif Aslam marked his second son's birthday with a hilarious note on Instagram 

Atif Aslam marked his second son's birthday with a hilarious note on Instagram for the little tot. 

The Aadat hitmaker turned to the photo-sharing app to post an adorable snap of his son, whose name the singer is yet to officially reveal, and penned a loving yet hilarious note for his little ‘boss baby’.

Iski shakal pe na jana yeh larka her roz mujhe dugni aur tigni ka nach nachata hai (Don’t believe his innocent face, this boy makes me dance on his fingertips everyday),” wrote Atif.

He went on to add, “Happy birthday BOSS BABY. May you be the source of happiness for everyone around you.”

Atif also shared his baby boy’s nickname, referring to him as his ‘Mingo’ in the caption.

Here’s wishing Atif’s son a very happy birthday! 

