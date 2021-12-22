 
Alia Bhatt is a vision in Pakistani designer Faraz Manan's creation

Alia Bhatt was on Tuesday spotted in a gorgeous nude-pink ensemble by Faraz Manan
The latest addition to Faraz Manan’s growing list of Bollywood patrons is none other than the stunning Alia Bhatt, who chose the designer to dress her at a close friend’s wedding festivities.

Alia was spotted in a gorgeous nude-pink ensemble from the ace couturier which featured a minimally detailed bralette and matching pants paired with a heavily embellished cape.

The elegantly chic look was styled to perfection with minimal makeup and loose curls to compliment it with stylist Lakshmi Lehr taking to Instagram to specially credit Faraz Manan for his contribution.

“Stunner Alia Bhatt wearing Faraz Manan,” wrote Lehr, tagging Alia and Faraz, who also reshared the pictures.

Faraz Manan has previously dressed Bollywood heavyweights including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone among others. 

