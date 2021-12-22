 
Senate employee booked for harassing woman

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

  • Man films woman near an ATM in Islamabad.
  • Police take notice of incident and lodge FIR.
  • He is reportedly an employee of Senate's legislative branch.

ISLAMABAD: A case has been registered against a Senate employee who allegedly harassed a woman in the federal capital, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

In a video, which went viral on social media, a woman can be seen lashing out at a man about filming her without consent. The woman kept asking him to show the video, but the man refused to cooperate and ran away.

Islamabad police took notice of the video, contacted the woman, and registered a case against the person.

In the first information report (FIR), the woman has said that she had stopped by an ATM in Islamabad, and the person started recording a video of her.

"I asked the person why he was shooting the video. At this, the man admitted that he was filming me and made a run for it," the woman said in the FIR.

Meanwhile, Senate officials informed Geo News that the man, Rana Azhar, is an 18-grade employee of the Senate's legislative branch.

Later, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani suspended the government official and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

 

Airing of foreign content to be taxed at higher rates: Fawad Chaudhry

Abid Ali to undergo another heart procedure

Karachi to recieve light rain, cold wave from Dec 26-27: Met Department

KP LG polls 2021: Fazl vows to continue struggle along with PML-N to oust govt

No one realises KP LG polls start of a modern, developed system, regrets PM Imran Khan

Watch: Junaid Safdar and Aisha Saif stun in official mehndi video

ECP accepts apologies by Azam Swati, Fawad Chaudhry for anti-Commission remarks

COVID-19 in Pakistan: Balochistan reports 32 suspected cases of Omicron

Punjab registered over 2,900 FIRs to fight smog problem: relief commissioner

Government retracts mini-budget from cabinet after rigid opposition

Winter solstice 2021: It's the shortest day of the year today

FM Qureshi urges provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghans

