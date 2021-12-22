 
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Rana Javaid

Heavily armed guards flank Sindh governor during university convocation

By
Rana Javaid

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

  • Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail attended the convocation of Sindh Madressa-tul-Islam University along with guards.
  • The governor feared for his safety and decided to climb stage with armed guards flanking him.
  • Students winning gold medals as well as teachers were asked to step down from the stage.

KARACHI: The Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail attended the convocation of Sindh Madressa-tul-Islam University along with heavily armed guards, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The governor feared for his safety and decided to climb the stage while being flanked by armed guards. The guards told a teacher and a student to step down from the stage for "security reasons."

Ismail, who was invited to the varsity as a special guest, reached the venue late, therefore, the degree-awarding ceremony had to be started before his arrival.

Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahoo also attended the ceremony.

The university awarded 528 degrees this year. A total of 32 students were awarded MS degrees, while 37 students were awarded MBA degrees. 

