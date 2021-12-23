 
Prince Philip ‘disliked’ Prince Charles’ emotional side: report

Experts reveal Prince Philip ‘never really liked’ Prince Charles’ romantic side.

Royal experts Gyles Brandreth and Roya Nikkhah made this candid revelation during a candid interaction.

Brandreth was the first to point it out and claim, "I once said to Prince Philip, it's strange that people said that you and Prince Charles are so different.”

"To me, you seem to be so similar in many ways. You walk in the same way, you talk in the same way, you share so many interests in young people, in nature, in art, science and desires.

But it was there that the royal made a shocking revelation regarding his son and admitted, "He said to me, but there is a difference. I'm a pragmatist, and Prince Charles is a romantic."

Even Ms Nikkah chimed into the conversation and added, "In terms of character, you almost couldn't find two men more far apart. Philip was very stiff upper lip, roll with the punches, don't take things too personally.”

"Anyone that knew both of them would say that the Prince of Wales is rather different and is much more of a sensitive soul than that. He feels things much more keenly and personally than his father did."

