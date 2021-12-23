Four-year-old girl killed in crossfire during Karachi store robbery

A little girl was killed while robbers changed gunfire with a store's security guard as they tried to run away after the robbery.

The minor girl, riding a motorbike with her elder brother, was passing by when she was hit with a gunshot.

Two robbers managed to escape. Police arrested one of them in an injured state.

A four-year-old girl was killed during a robbery at a mini-mart near Landhi Manzil Pump in Karachi. A suspected robber also sustained injuries.



An exchange of gunfire took place between the mart's guard and three dacoits while they exited after ransacking the mart, according to the police. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage shows the exchange of fire and the two robbers fleeing from the store.

According to the police, three outlaws entered the mart near Landhi Manzil pump to rob it. When the dacoits opened fire while leaving the mart, the security guard of the shopping store retaliated with his firearm. He shot and injured one of the robbers, while the minor girl, who was passing by on a motorcycle with her elder brother, also sustained a gunshot injury.



The wounded girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, however, she could not survive. Her brother demanded justice from the government.



The police said the minor's body was shifted to Jinnah hospital for postmortem. The injured dacoit was also shifted to a hospital.

Police also said they are investigating if the bullet that hit the girl was fired by the security guard or the dacoits.

Police arrested injured suspect Pyar Ali and recovered weapons and Rs50,000 from his possession, while the other two suspects managed to escape.