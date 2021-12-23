 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
Jennifer Lopez welcomes winter with new jacket & ‘B’ mug for Ben Affleck

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez is all set to welcome winter season in style. Her latest snaps, while having coffee and missing beau Ben Affleck, sent internet into meltdown.

On Wednesday, the fashion icon, 52, dropped her new post on Instagram, in which she could be seen modelling her new white fluffy winter jacket. “Cozy morning in my Super Puff ,” she captioned the post.

However, J. Lo’s fans were quick to notice that she was holding an oversized coffee mug with the letter “B” decorated on it, for her boyfriend Affleck.

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the Marry Me star’s post. One fan noted, “B as in Ben.” Another wrote, “Omg girllll you literally gorgeous!”

The post comes after the Hustlers star supported her boyfriend amid the recent controversy of his harsh remarks for his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez shut down the rumours and said that she is not upset about Affleck's comments regarding his ex-wife.

Affleck and Lopez recently rekindled their romance after first dating and getting engaged in the early 2000s.

