Thursday Dec 23 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded 'very good neighbours' through kind gesture

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are painted by the press in a negative light, their neighbours think otherwise.

The couple, who stepped back as senior members of the royal family, live in LA and made a move to ensure that their Montecito community enjoy the Christmas,

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have A-list neighbours like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Bruce Willis, decided to pay for a Christmas event in their neighbourhood.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Sharon Byrne, Chief of the Montecito Association spoke of the couple’s gesture.

“I have to tell you that Harry and Meghan did sponsor our first ever Montecito holiday parade. They were the first people to sponsor it,” she said while describing them as, "very good neighbours".

