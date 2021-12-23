Kate and William will spend Christmas with Middleton family not with Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Kate Middleton would not be joining Queen Elizabeth on Christmas Day.

Citing royal sources, a British journalist said the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas in Norfolk and will be joined by some members of the Middleton family.

Earlier, Clarence House confirmed that the Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will join the Queen on Christmas Day at Windsor.

Queen's daughter Princess Anne won't be able to join her mother on Christmas Day since she is isolating after her husband tested positive for coronavirus.