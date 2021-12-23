 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate and William will spend Christmas with Middleton family not with Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Kate and William will spend Christmas with Middleton family not with Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Kate Middleton would not be joining Queen Elizabeth on Christmas Day.

Citing royal sources, a British journalist said the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas in Norfolk and will be joined by some members of the Middleton family.

Kate and William will spend Christmas with Middleton family not with Queen Elizabeth

Earlier, Clarence House confirmed that the Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will join the Queen on Christmas Day at Windsor.

Queen's daughter Princess Anne won't be able to join her mother on Christmas Day since she is isolating after her husband tested positive for coronavirus.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry can still be a king

Prince Harry can still be a king
Rupert Grint feels ‘quite protective’ of his Harry Potter character Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint feels ‘quite protective’ of his Harry Potter character Ron Weasley
Prince Harry mocked for wearing ripped jeans

Prince Harry mocked for wearing ripped jeans
Meghan and Harry's Christmas card has a message to their critics

Meghan and Harry's Christmas card has a message to their critics
Camila Cabello performs 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' from the White House

Camila Cabello performs 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' from the White House
Queen Elizabeth agrees to Prince Philip memorial service in 2022

Queen Elizabeth agrees to Prince Philip memorial service in 2022
Britney Spears highlights the need to be ‘my own cheerleader’

Britney Spears highlights the need to be ‘my own cheerleader’
Oscars gala faces delay as Hollywood braces for Omicron

Oscars gala faces delay as Hollywood braces for Omicron
Avril Lavigne ‘getting serious’ with Mod Sun amid musical collaboration: source

Avril Lavigne ‘getting serious’ with Mod Sun amid musical collaboration: source
Princess Charlene of Monaco to celebrate Christmas with royal family amid recovery

Princess Charlene of Monaco to celebrate Christmas with royal family amid recovery
Prince Harry and Meghan's Christmas Card attracts huge applause, fans gush over Lilibet's first image

Prince Harry and Meghan's Christmas Card attracts huge applause, fans gush over Lilibet's first image
Chris Martin confirms Coldplay will stop making music in 2025

Chris Martin confirms Coldplay will stop making music in 2025

Latest

view all