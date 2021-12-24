Prince Harry slammed after eco-travel startup closes with £12k revenue

Prince Harry recently got called out for his “less than satisfactory” fiscal closing with Travalyst Limited.



This call-out has been issued by Royally Blunt’s Twitter page and comes shortly after it was revealed that Travalyst Limited, ended the fiscal year with an account of £11,538.

There is £106,537 cash in total, with almost £241,433 that is available at hand for the prince. But he owes nearly £336,432 as debt payoffs to creditors.

In response to these findings, the Twitter page hit back at the royal with a claim that read, “Oh but of course! We weren’t expecting anything more from Travalyst. He says it’s ‘Travel’ + ‘Catalyst’, I say it's 'Travel + A list.”

They also went on to suggest that Prince Harry “#6 needs to stop fooling himself, drop the sustainable since he can't hack it, buy a couple of private jets & rent it out to A-list celebrities.”