Limited operations of Green Line bus service to start from tomorrow

Friday Dec 24, 2021

The Green Line bus service will run in the full-fledged operation from January 10 for 16 hours till 10pm. Twitter
The Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Service will start limited operations for citizens from tomorrow (December 25) but full-scale services will begin from January 10, 2022. 

As fas as the bus service's limited operations are concerned, it will operate for only four hours a day, from 8am to 12pm.

The project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 10 Launched in 2016 by the PML-N-led government, the Green Line bus service will finally provide its services for citizens in a couple of weeks after suffering delays for the past couple of years. 

Initially, during the service's trial phase, 25 out of 80 hybrid energy buses will ply their designated route in the megacity, said the spokesperson of the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (SIDCL).

The Green Line bus service will be fully operational from January 10, 2022, per the SIDCL spokesperson.

Passengers will be able to board buses and get off them at bus stations built every two kilometres along the route. The spokesperson said 11 out of the 22 BRT bus stations will remain open to the public in this phase.

The fare of the bus service will range from Rs15 to Rs55 per ticket, he confirmed.  

Work on the Green Line project has been completed yet authorities will still operate the bus service on a trial basis, he confirmed. Starting January 10, 2022, the service will operate 16 hours a day from 6am to 10pm.

Passengers can avail the bus service from 11 stations built in Surjani, Abdullah Chowk, Do Minute Chowrangi, Power House, Nagan Chowrangi, Jumma Bazar, Haideri, Board Office, Nazimabad Number One, Sanitary Market and Numaish.

