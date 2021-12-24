Queen's Christmas speech only displays Prince Philip's photo this year

Queen's Christmas speech to only display Prince Philip's photo this year

Queen Elizabeth is paying ode to her beloved husband during her annual Christmas speech.

The 95-year-old, who is accompanies by a bunch of royal family photos appearing as she sends the holiday message to her people, will only feature her wedding anniversary portrait from Broadlands Country House.

Not only this, the Queen is also spotted wearing a touching tribute to her husband of 73 years — the sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that she wore for a photocall on her honeymoon in 1947.



In 2018, Queen's carousel of photos also included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In 2019 however, the Sussexes were left dismayed when no photo of them or son Archie appeared in the annual broadcast.

