Kris Jenner’s track ‘Jingle Bells’ receives applause

US reality TV star Kris Jenner’s track Jingle Bells, featuring her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker, has received massive applause shortly after its release.



Kourtney and Travis Barker teamed up with Kris for the Jingle Bells before the annual Christmas party.

Kris Jenner released the song on Friday.

Khloe Kardashian turned to Twitter and shared the link of her mother’s song Jingle Bells with its cover photo.

In another tweet, Khloe called her mother “My Queen”.

She further tweeted, “My early Christmas gift from my mom.”

Khloe also took to Instagram and shared the same Jingle Bells cover, saying “There’s a new Christmas legend in town.”

Commenting on the post, Kourtney said, “Oh yes there is! (Me on the jingle bells) but don’t forget the iconic queen @krisjenner.”

The Jingle Bells by Kris Jenner, 66 has received massive applause from the fans.