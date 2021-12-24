 
entertainment
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner’s track ‘Jingle Bells’ receives applause

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Kris Jenner’s track ‘Jingle Bells’ receives applause
Kris Jenner’s track ‘Jingle Bells’ receives applause

US reality TV star Kris Jenner’s track Jingle Bells, featuring her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker, has received massive applause shortly after its release.

Kourtney and Travis Barker teamed up with Kris for the Jingle Bells before the annual Christmas party.

Kris Jenner released the song on Friday.

Khloe Kardashian turned to Twitter and shared the link of her mother’s song Jingle Bells with its cover photo.

In another tweet, Khloe called her mother “My Queen”.

She further tweeted, “My early Christmas gift from my mom.”

Khloe also took to Instagram and shared the same Jingle Bells cover, saying “There’s a new Christmas legend in town.”

Commenting on the post, Kourtney said, “Oh yes there is! (Me on the jingle bells) but don’t forget the iconic queen @krisjenner.”

The Jingle Bells by Kris Jenner, 66 has received massive applause from the fans.

More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello sings for Joe Biden at The White House before Christmas

Camila Cabello sings for Joe Biden at The White House before Christmas
Nick Jonas reveals how Priyanka Chopra 'supported' him when 'Spaceman' flopped

Nick Jonas reveals how Priyanka Chopra 'supported' him when 'Spaceman' flopped
Queen's Christmas speech only displays Prince Philip's photo this year

Queen's Christmas speech only displays Prince Philip's photo this year
Eminem vs Jay Z: Fans predict who would win a musical face-off

Eminem vs Jay Z: Fans predict who would win a musical face-off
Fans in awe over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie's ginger hair

Fans in awe over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie's ginger hair
Daniel Craig rejects James Bond on streaming sites: 'They don't look good on phone'

Daniel Craig rejects James Bond on streaming sites: 'They don't look good on phone'
Zendaya felt like Tom Holland's mother on the sets of 'Spider Man: No Way Home'

Zendaya felt like Tom Holland's mother on the sets of 'Spider Man: No Way Home'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christmas card cause 1150% explosion in searches

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christmas card cause 1150% explosion in searches
Britney Spears’ brother controlled her friendships years before conservatorship, dancer reveals

Britney Spears’ brother controlled her friendships years before conservatorship, dancer reveals

Queen chooses sentimental jewelry piece in tribute to beloved Prince Philip

Queen chooses sentimental jewelry piece in tribute to beloved Prince Philip

Singer Lisa Gentile accuses Chris Noth of assault

Singer Lisa Gentile accuses Chris Noth of assault
Joan Didion dies at age of 87

Joan Didion dies at age of 87

Latest

view all