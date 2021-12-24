 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 24 2021
Anil Kapoor joins 'Fighter's cast, Hrithik Roshan wishes him on birthday

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Bollywood’s versatile star Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 65th birthday today (Dec. 24). The actor, who has given amazing films like, Mr. India, Parinda and many more, to the Indian cinema, has been showered with love from fans and friends all over the world.

On the special occasion, Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone wished the Nayak actor and welcomed him to the cast of Fighter.

The Dhoom 2 star and Piku actress shared heart-warming notes for the actor on their respective social media accounts. On Friday morning, the Super 30 star posted a photo with Anil and Fighter director Siddharth Anand and captioned it as, "Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, Anil Kapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you... Super excited for #Fighter."

In his reply, the Welcome actor tweeted, "Thank you so much Hrithik Roshan! Happy to be a part of team #Fighter and working with you on screen finally!"

The ’83 starlet also reshared the photo on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Welcome to Fighter, birthday boy!"

Directed by Siddharth, Fighter will be Bollywood's first action franchise, which was announced in January this year. The film will mark Anil’s first film with Hrithik while second with Deepika after 2013's Race 2.

Moreover, the Ram Lakhan star, who was last seen in Netflix’s AK vs AK, has a couple of films lined up such as Karan Johar's Takht, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. 

