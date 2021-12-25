Kareena Kapoor reunites with Taimur, Jeh as she tests negative for Covid-19

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor is all set to reunite with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan as she fully recovered from coronavirus and tested negative.



The Laal Singh Chaddha actor turned to Instagram and updated her fans bout the health.

She said, “I have tested negative for Covid-19.”

Kareena also thanked her fans and family for their love and support.

“Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare… My BFF Amrita we did this… my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying… My fans for your DMs…”

“And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room… away from his family,” Kareena said and added “Merry Christmas everybody stay safe!”

“Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before – Kareena Kapoor Khan.”