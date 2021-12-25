 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 25 2021
Christmas celebrations underway across Pakistan

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Photo: file
Photo: file  

Christians in Pakistan are celebrating the festive occasion of Christmas amid tight security across the country.

Special services are being held in illuminated churches throughout the country with the Christians also holding special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Christmas is commemorated in Pakistan and across the world on December 25th each year to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

Strict security measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the Christians and police officials have been deployed outside churches to thwart any untoward incident.

The day started with ceremonies and congregations in churches. Christians citizens decorated their homes and churches with colourful fairy lights and special Christmas trees were prepared to celebrate the occasion.

In their separate messages, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, while congratulating the Christians on Christmas, have assured that the government will continue to safeguard the rights and privileges of all minorities living in the country.

They also commended sincere and invaluable services rendered by Christians in the fields of defence, education, health as well as economic development of the country.

They said that the government will empower minorities to use their abilities for national development.

