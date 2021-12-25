Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Taimur & Jeh arrive at Kapoor family X-mas lunch

 
Merry Christmas to all from Kapoors and Khans!

After recovering from COVID-19, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan joined her family, husband Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan for the annual Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch.

On Saturday, the Jab We Met star and the Sacred Games actor were clicked outside the late Shashi Kapoor’s son, Kunal Kapoor's house for the annual family get-together.

The couple posed with their sons Taimur and Jehangir for the paparazzi. For the family gathering, the Kambakht Ishhq starlet wore a black T-shirt and brown tan pants.

The Hum Tum actor was seen in a blue shirt with blue pants, while Taimur wore a pink kurta with white pyjamas. Kareena was seen carrying Jeh in her arms and he was dressed in a blue shirt and blue jeans outfit

Kareena was tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago and was found negative for the virus on Friday. Sharing a note after her recovery, the Heroine actress wrote, “I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare. My BFF Amrita we did this. My darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying. My fans for your DMs. The BMC for being so amazing and prompt. SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best.”

