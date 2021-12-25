 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Which popular figures from Pakistan share a birthday with Quaid-e-Azam?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

(L to R) Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, comedian-host Aadi Adeal Amjad and pop singer Saleem Javed. — Reuters/Instagram
(L to R) Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, comedian-host Aadi Adeal Amjad and pop singer Saleem Javed. — Reuters/Instagram

The nation is celebrating the 146th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, today, with all the traditional zeal and fervour.

On the occasion, Geo.tv takes a look at some other popular figures who share their birthday with Quaid-e-Azam.

Nawaz Sharif

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. — Reuters/File
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. — Reuters/File

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also born on December 25, 1949, in Lahore. Sharif, the PML-N supremo, served thrice as the prime minister of Pakistan.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is also the PML-N’s vice president, took to her Twitter handle to send birthday wishes to her father, who is currently residing in London.

Sharing a one-minute-seven-second monologue of her pictures with Nawaz, she wrote: “Happy birthday to the builder of a prosperous Pakistan, the hope of millions of Pakistanis and the torchbearer of civilian supremacy in the country.”

“May Allah's help [and] mercy always be with you; tu jeeye hazaaron saal (may you live long).”

Saleem Javed

Pakistani pop singer Saleem Javed. — Instagram/File
Pakistani pop singer Saleem Javed. — Instagram/File

Pakistani pop singer Saleem Javed was born on December 25, 1960, in Hyderabad. Javed is well known for his famous song Jugni, which is still considered one of his best songs.

Aadi Adeal Amjad

Renowned comedian and host Aadi Adeal Amjad. — Instagram/File
Renowned comedian and host Aadi Adeal Amjad. — Instagram/File

Renowned actor and host Aadi Adeal Amjad also shares his birthday with the founder of Pakistan. Amjad is known for his improv acts and mostly appears in comedy sitcoms. He also shares screen space with superstar Fahad Mustafa on his game show.

Several celebrities including veteran actor Faysal Quraishi took to their social media to wish Amjad.

Sharing a picture from his previous morning show set, Quraishi wrote: “Stay happy just like this ayese hi khush raho hamesha #brother @aadiadealamjad.”


More From Pakistan:

In pictures: Lights, decorations, prayers amid Christmas celebrations across Pakistan

In pictures: Lights, decorations, prayers amid Christmas celebrations across Pakistan
Ex-husband has confessed to killing Pakistani-American woman, police sources claim

Ex-husband has confessed to killing Pakistani-American woman, police sources claim
PM Imran Khan announces new party structure for PTI

PM Imran Khan announces new party structure for PTI
Islamabad reports first case of Omicron strain: DHO

Islamabad reports first case of Omicron strain: DHO
Christmas celebrations underway across Pakistan

Christmas celebrations underway across Pakistan
‘A very happy Christmas’: PM Imran Khan felicitates Pakistani Christians

‘A very happy Christmas’: PM Imran Khan felicitates Pakistani Christians
'Something major' going to happen soon, predicts PML-N leader

'Something major' going to happen soon, predicts PML-N leader
No one should try to put us under pressure over EVMs: ECP

No one should try to put us under pressure over EVMs: ECP
Nation observes 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

Nation observes 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam
Judicial Commission to discuss Justice Ayesha Malik’s elevation to Supreme Court on Jan 6

Judicial Commission to discuss Justice Ayesha Malik’s elevation to Supreme Court on Jan 6
4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP

4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP
HEC offers international scholarships in collaboration with China, Hungary

HEC offers international scholarships in collaboration with China, Hungary

Latest

view all