Which popular figures from Pakistan share a birthday with Quaid-e-Azam?

(L to R) Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, comedian-host Aadi Adeal Amjad and pop singer Saleem Javed. — Reuters/Instagram

The nation is celebrating the 146th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, today, with all the traditional zeal and fervour.



On the occasion, Geo.tv takes a look at some other popular figures who share their birthday with Quaid-e-Azam.

Nawaz Sharif

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. — Reuters/File

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also born on December 25, 1949, in Lahore. Sharif, the PML-N supremo, served thrice as the prime minister of Pakistan.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is also the PML-N’s vice president, took to her Twitter handle to send birthday wishes to her father, who is currently residing in London.

Sharing a one-minute-seven-second monologue of her pictures with Nawaz, she wrote: “Happy birthday to the builder of a prosperous Pakistan, the hope of millions of Pakistanis and the torchbearer of civilian supremacy in the country.”

“May Allah's help [and] mercy always be with you; tu jeeye hazaaron saal (may you live long).”

Saleem Javed

Pakistani pop singer Saleem Javed. — Instagram/File

Pakistani pop singer Saleem Javed was born on December 25, 1960, in Hyderabad. Javed is well known for his famous song Jugni, which is still considered one of his best songs.

Aadi Adeal Amjad

Renowned comedian and host Aadi Adeal Amjad. — Instagram/File

Renowned actor and host Aadi Adeal Amjad also shares his birthday with the founder of Pakistan. Amjad is known for his improv acts and mostly appears in comedy sitcoms. He also shares screen space with superstar Fahad Mustafa on his game show.

Several celebrities including veteran actor Faysal Quraishi took to their social media to wish Amjad.

Sharing a picture from his previous morning show set, Quraishi wrote: “Stay happy just like this ayese hi khush raho hamesha #brother @aadiadealamjad.”



