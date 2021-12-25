 
Saturday Dec 25 2021
WATCH: Moin Khan's daughter-in-law Mariam Ansari walks down the aisle with husband Owais Khan

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Moin Khan's son Owais Khan held his valima reception in Karachi on Saturday after tying the knot earlier this year with actress Mariam Ansari.

The couple were wed in February. Their recent wedding celebrations have been the center of attention and people are going gaga over Mariam’s looks.

She opted to wear an ethereal beige-coloured Elan ensemble. 

In terms of accessories, the bride complemented her dress with a pearl and stone-studded choker and a small teeka. She completed the look with a nude pink lipshade. 

The actress was dolled up by famous makeup artist @Sarasalonandspa. 

Meanwhile, the groom chose to wear a brown three-piece suit with a crisp white shirt and oval, whitish cufflinks. He paired the outfit with a maroon tie and pocket square and a two-toned wristwatch. 

The following is a peek at some of the coverage from the reception. 





