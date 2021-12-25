Bhutto's letter to Jinnah in before Pakistan's independence

— Geo News/File.

Former President of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto wrote a letter to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah back in 1945.

Bhutto wrote the letter at the age of 17 in which he talked about his interest in politics.

Jinnah advised Bhutto to study politics and not neglect education.

Former President and Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto wrote a letter to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah back in 1945 on April 26 when Pakistan hadn’t come into existence yet.

Bhutto wrote the letter at the age of 17 in which talked about his interest in politics and admired the efforts of Quaid-e-Azam for an independent country, to which Jinnah gave him a piece of advice.

He wrote in the letter: “You have brought us under one platform. Every Muslim should have a wish for an independent Pakistan as Pakistan is our destiny and aim.”

“No one can stop us from being an independent country. We are a nation and you have united us,” Bhutto continued.

He further stated in the letter that he is unable to play a significant role towards the creation of Pakistan as he is still a student, adding that a time will come when he will sacrifice his life for Pakistan.

Jinnah replied to the letter on May 1, 1945.

The letter stated: "I am happy to read your letter and to know that you have been taking part in political events."

He continued the letter by giving him the advice to study politics and to not neglect education.

Quaid-e-Azam further said that he believes that Bhutto will be a successful person if he studies the political issues of India.







