Katrina Kaif hits 60 million followers on Instagram

Katrina Kaif crossed 60 million followers on Instagram days after she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal.

The actress has become more popular than Alia Bhatt on Instagram after she surpassed the latter on the social media platform.

Alia Bhatt has 57.1 million followers on the photo and video sharing app.

In January 2021, Katrina Kaif was less popular than Alia when she had 46 million followers while the latter had 50 million followers on the Facebook-owned application.

Katrina is ex-girlfriend of Ranbir Kapoor, who is now dating Alia Bhatt. Katrina saw a surge in her number of followers after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal.



