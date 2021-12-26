 
pakistan
Sunday Dec 26 2021
Karachi weather turns pleasant as parts of city receive first winter rain

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi after the city received light rain. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Parts of Karachi receive light rain.  
  • Minimum temperature in Karachi likely to range between 15°C to 17°C
  • Light rainfall also reported in different areas of Punjab and Balochistan.

KARACHI: The weather has turned pleasant in Karachi after parts of the city received light rain Sunday.

Light rain was reported in Karachi's Buffer Zone, Nagan Chowrangi, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, FB Area and its adjacent areas.   

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast Karachi may receive its first winter shower in the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in the metropolis is likely to drop and expected to stay between 15-17 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours, as per the Met office. 

The humidity level recorded in the city today morning was 90%. However, light winds are currently blowing from the northeast in the metropolis.

Meanwhile, on December 27, rain/thunderstorm and snowfall are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas, Gilgit Baltistan and coastal belt of Balochistan and Sindh, said the PMD.

Parts of Punjab, Balochistan receive first winter rain

Light rainfall was reported in different areas of Punjab and Balochistan Sunday. A westerly wind system entered the provinces, the Met office said, adding that the rain-bearing system could have impacts in Karachi today and tomorrow.

Under the new system, various areas of Balochistan, including Quetta, Muslim Bagh and Toba Achakzai, received light showers. Meanwhile, Ziarat Valley and its adjoining areas received snowfall.

In Punjab, rain was reported in Lodhran, Kabirwala, Gojra, Jahanian, Toba Tek Singh and other cities.

Various sections of Motorway closed as fog continues to blanket Punjab

Meanwhile, dense fog continued to prevail in most parts of Punjab, prompting closures of several sections of the motorway Sunday.

As per the details, M2, M3, M4 and M11 have been closed for all kinds of traffic after visibility dropped to a few meters due to thick fog.

Lahore once again ranked as the most polluted city in the world, as per the Air Quality Index (AQI) today. The city's level of polluted air didn't drop despite the closure of schools and offices on Sunday. 

