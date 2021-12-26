 
Sunday Dec 26 2021
Humayun Saeed, Aijaz Aslam and more spotted at Mir Shakil Rehman's daughter wedding

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Jang Group's Mir Shakil Rehman welcomed friends from the showbiz industry to mark the auspicious occasion of his daughter's wedding.

Saturday night marked the nuptials of the media moguls's daughter, attended by celebrity bigwigs including Abdullah Kadwani, Humayun Saeed, AIjaz Aslam, Adnan Siddiqui and more.

In photos making headlines on the internet, fans can spot Humayun Saeed in a dapper three-piece suit joined by wife Samina Humayun Saeed.  Adnan Siddiqui also marks his presence with wife Palwasha in the slefie clicked by Aijaz Aslam.

In another photo, celebrity powerhouses Abdullah Kadwani, Humayun Saeed, AIjaz Aslam and Adnan Siddiqui pose all-smiles for the camera.

Joined by wives in another still, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui marked the end of a night with a star-studded selfie.

Take a look:

