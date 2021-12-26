 
pakistan
Sunday Dec 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of another six Kashmiris

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar. Photo: file
Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar. Photo: file
  • Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris in last three days by Indian forces.
  • A 19-year-old student was martyred today by Indian occupation forces, says FO.
  • Pakistan reiterates its call to world to hold India accountable for its grave violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris in the last three days by Indian forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar condemned the extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiri youth by Indian occupation forces in the last three days in continuing fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search-operations.

Related items

A 19-year-old student was martyred today by Indian occupation forces with impunity in Islamabad, he said, adding that at least 18 Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian occupation forces in December so far.

The Indian occupied forces have intensified arbitrary detentions, night raids, coercion, harassment and humiliation of Kashmiris, and the extrajudicial killings in staged encounters and cordon-and-search operations continue unabated, he added.

The spokesperson said, “Burial of the last remains of martyrs at unknown locations since April last year, without the consent and presence of their families, is yet another abhorrent manifestation of the callous behaviour and moral bankruptcy of BJP-RSS combine.”

“No amount of oppression and use of force can break the will of the valiant Kashmiri people who are resolutely standing up against India’s state-terrorism in IoK,” he warned India.

Asim Iftikhar said that Kashmiris were struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The FO statement reiterated Pakistan's call on the international community to hold India accountable for its grave and systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in occupied Kashmir, which must be investigated by an independent commission of inquiry as recommended by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019.

More From Pakistan:

Ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim got his affidavit notarised at Nawaz’s office: Fawad Chaudhry

Ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim got his affidavit notarised at Nawaz’s office: Fawad Chaudhry
Will meet IMF conditions before sixth review on Jan 12, reiterates Shaukat Tarin

Will meet IMF conditions before sixth review on Jan 12, reiterates Shaukat Tarin
Karachi weather turns pleasant as parts of city receive first winter rain

Karachi weather turns pleasant as parts of city receive first winter rain
Jang Goup's Fazil Jamili reelected KPC president

Jang Goup's Fazil Jamili reelected KPC president
Nawaz Sharif's rumoured return to Pakistan sparks another debate

Nawaz Sharif's rumoured return to Pakistan sparks another debate
Bhutto's letter to Jinnah in before Pakistan's independence

Bhutto's letter to Jinnah in before Pakistan's independence

Limited operations of much-awaited Green Line bus kick off in Karachi

Limited operations of much-awaited Green Line bus kick off in Karachi
WATCH: Moin Khan's daughter-in-law Mariam Ansari walks down the aisle with husband Owais Khan

WATCH: Moin Khan's daughter-in-law Mariam Ansari walks down the aisle with husband Owais Khan
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack on North Waziristan checkpost

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack on North Waziristan checkpost
Five court judgments that shaped 2021

Five court judgments that shaped 2021
Murtaza Wahab admits crime rose in Karachi in 2021

Murtaza Wahab admits crime rose in Karachi in 2021
WATCH: PM Imran Khan shares video of rare snow leopard in Gilgit Baltistan

WATCH: PM Imran Khan shares video of rare snow leopard in Gilgit Baltistan

Latest

view all