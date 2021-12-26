 
Mariam Ansari wraps up wedding festivities with day-time valima: See

Mariam Ansari and Owais Khan’s wedding festivities finally came to a close on Saturday, December 25
Mariam Ansari and Owais Khan’s wedding festivities finally came to a close on Saturday, December 25, with a glittering day-time valima reception for their near and dear.

The event was, once again, attended by the couple’s close friends and family, including Mariam’s brother Ali Ansari and his fiancé Saboor Aly among other industry colleagues.

For her valima, the bride chose a gorgeous Elan ensemble with a glittering trail behind her that made for a specially stunning view.

The groom, on the other hand, chose a classic grey suit complete with a waistcoat to tie the look together.

Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly also made for a picture-perfect couple at the event.

