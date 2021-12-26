 
pakistan
Sindh: All matric, intermediate students passed in practical exams

File photo of students attempting annual exams — PPI
KARACHI: The Sindh Board Committee of Chairmen on Sunday announced to pass all matric and intermediate students who could not appear in their practical exams.

According to a notification issued in this regard, another change has been introduced for matric and intermediate students in Sindh: Those students who wish to reappear in a paper for the purpose of improvement can now do it four times. 

Previously, students who wished to improve their percentages could only retake the exam once. 

Acording to the Chairman of the Sindh Board Committee of Chairmen Professor Saeed Uddin, the decision has been taken in line with the system in place for federal board students.

He also said that special examinations will be conducted for students in February 2022.

