 
pakistan
Sunday Dec 26 2021
By
Web Desk

SSGC announces industrial gas supply closure in Sindh, Balochistan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) building in Karachi. — Twitter
Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) building in Karachi. — Twitter 

  • All industrial bodies agree on one-day planned industrial closure to be observed on a rotational basis.
  • SSGC says the process will continue from December 26 until January 25, 2022.
  • Says the process will ensure better system pressures for other sectors.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Sunday announced that industrial areas in Sindh and Balochistan will observe a one-day closure on a rotational basis.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the process will ensure better system pressures for other sectors.

The notification added that the decision has been taken because of the widening demand-supply gap and reduced RLNG retention that have affected all gas-consuming sectors. 

It said that all industrial bodies, including export units, have agreed with the SSGC that a one-day planned industrial closure will be observed on a rotational basis by each industrial area for a period of one month, effective from today (December 26) till January 25, 2022. 

The statement further added that industrial areas are expected to positively follow a specially laid down schedule for maintaining adequate pressure to all the sectors.

More From Pakistan:

School timings in Islamabad changed to reduce peak hour traffic congestion

School timings in Islamabad changed to reduce peak hour traffic congestion
Sindh: All matric, intermediate students passed in practical exams

Sindh: All matric, intermediate students passed in practical exams

Hammad Azhar, Miftah Ismail spar on Twitter over use of furnace oil for power generation

Hammad Azhar, Miftah Ismail spar on Twitter over use of furnace oil for power generation
Ex-husband and prime suspect in Wajiha Swati murder planned on seeking asylum in Poland: police

Ex-husband and prime suspect in Wajiha Swati murder planned on seeking asylum in Poland: police
If Nawaz Sharif wants to return, I will grant visa within 24 hours, pay for ticket: Sheikh Rasheed

If Nawaz Sharif wants to return, I will grant visa within 24 hours, pay for ticket: Sheikh Rasheed

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari shares adorable picture from his childhood

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari shares adorable picture from his childhood
Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of another six Kashmiris

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of another six Kashmiris
Ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim got his affidavit notarised at Nawaz’s office: Fawad Chaudhry

Ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim got his affidavit notarised at Nawaz’s office: Fawad Chaudhry
Will meet IMF conditions before sixth review on Jan 12, reiterates Shaukat Tarin

Will meet IMF conditions before sixth review on Jan 12, reiterates Shaukat Tarin
Karachi weather turns pleasant as parts of city receive first winter rain

Karachi weather turns pleasant as parts of city receive first winter rain
Jang Group's Fazil Jamili reelected KPC president

Jang Group's Fazil Jamili reelected KPC president
Nawaz Sharif's rumoured return to Pakistan sparks another debate

Nawaz Sharif's rumoured return to Pakistan sparks another debate

Latest

view all