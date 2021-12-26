SSGC announces industrial gas supply closure in Sindh, Balochistan

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) building in Karachi. — Twitter

All industrial bodies agree on one-day planned industrial closure to be observed on a rotational basis.

SSGC says the process will continue from December 26 until January 25, 2022.

Says the process will ensure better system pressures for other sectors.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Sunday announced that industrial areas in Sindh and Balochistan will observe a one-day closure on a rotational basis.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the process will ensure better system pressures for other sectors.

The notification added that the decision has been taken because of the widening demand-supply gap and reduced RLNG retention that have affected all gas-consuming sectors.

It said that all industrial bodies, including export units, have agreed with the SSGC that a one-day planned industrial closure will be observed on a rotational basis by each industrial area for a period of one month, effective from today (December 26) till January 25, 2022.

The statement further added that industrial areas are expected to positively follow a specially laid down schedule for maintaining adequate pressure to all the sectors.