School timings in Islamabad changed to reduce peak hour traffic congestion

The timings for various schools in Islamabad have been changed in view of traffic congestion on roads due to ongoing construction work, it emerged on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat shared a notification issued on December 23 by the office of the district magistrate, which notes that traffic congestion due to construction of IJP Road and Rawal Dam Chowk "has increased manifold causing nuisance, frequent accidents and road blockage".

"In order to reduce peak hour traffic congestion and facilitate smooth flow of traffic, the following blocks have been made sector-wise to streamline the traffic," the notification stated.

It added that the decision has been made on the recommendation of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Rai Mazhar.

All educational institutes that fall under the notified areas must abide by the newly notified timings.



Timings



Block 1 which consists of Sectors I and H will have the morning shift from 8am to 1pm, evening shift from 1:30pm to 6:30pm and Montessori and prep classes from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

Block 2 which consists of Sectors F-6 and F-7 will have the morning shift from 8am to 1pm, evening shift from 1:30pm to 6:30pm and Montessori and prep classes from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

Block 3 which consists of Sectors F-8 and F-10 will have the morning shift from 8:30am to 1:30pm, evening shift from 1:45pm to 6:45pm and Montessori and prep classes from 8:45am to 12:45pm.

Block 4 which consists of Sectors G-10 and G-11 will have the morning shift from 8am to 1pm, evening shift from 1:30pm to 6:30pm and Montessori and prep classes from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

Block 5 which consists of Sectors F-11 and E-11 will have the morning shift from 8:30am to 1pm, evening shift from 1:45pm to 6:45pm and Montessori and prep classes from 8:45am to 12:45pm.



