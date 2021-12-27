Courteney Cox’s ‘becoming obsessed with her appearance’: source

Friends alum Courteney Cox has reportedly been turning heads with her new appearance and has even “become slightly obsessed with her appearance.”

This claim comes shortly after fans started noticing major changes in the star’s appearance and started calling her own on social media for it all.

One fan turned to her comment section and commented, “What exactly did your plastic surgeon do to your face because you don’t even look the same.” Another chimed in as as well and lamented, “Oh dear so much surgery she’s unrecogniseable.” (sic)

Shortly thereafter even close pals of the star stepped forward with outlets and one friend from her inner-most circle told OK! Magazine, “It was shocking seeing how stretched and plastic she looked.”

The insider also pointed out how “There was no real expression on her face, and her cheeks were plumped up.” and admitted that “The evidence was pretty damning.”

Before concluding, the same insider also weighed in on Cox’s inner beauty and added, “Courteney’s a beautiful person, inside and out, but she’s had insecurities since the early days of fame.”