Monday Dec 27 2021
KNKashmala Najeeb

Karachi's cold weather intensifies as city welcomes more winter rain

KNKashmala Najeeb

Monday Dec 27, 2021

  • Temperature in Karachi drops further due to rain. 
  • Kharadar, Malir, Model Colony, Shahrae Faisal and other areas receive rainfall. 
  • Karachi received its first spell of winter rain yesterday (Sunday). 

The temperature in Karachi dropped further Monday morning as the city welcomed more winter rain, which was forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier.

The Meteorological Department reported that the highest rainfall of 5 mm was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadid and Qaidaba, 4.5 mm in Surjani Town, PAF Masroor Base and Kemari 4.0 mm, University Road 3.8 mm rainfall record, whereas 3.4 mm rain was recorded at the airport.

Other areas of the city that received light rain include the Old City Area with 3.0 mm of rain, PAF Faisal Base with 2.0 mm, and the Jamia Al-Rasheed area, which recorded 2.6 mm of rain.


Light rain was reported in Federal B area, Burns Road, North Nazimabad and Nazimabad. Rain was also reported from Kharadar, Malir, Model Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Clifton, DHA and other areas.

The Motorways spokesperson cautioned drivers on the M-9 motorway to drive slowly to avoid their vehicles from slipping and causing accidents. 

Karachi, parts of Punjab and Balochistan receive first winter rain

Light rainfall was reported in different areas of Punjab, Balochistan and Karachi on Sunday. 

A westerly wind system entered the provinces, the Met office said a day earlier. 

Under the new system, various areas of Balochistan, including Quetta, Muslim Bagh and Toba Achakzai, had received light showers. Meanwhile, Ziarat Valley and its adjoining areas had also received snowfall.

In Punjab, rain was reported in Lodhran, Kabirwala, Gojra, Jahanian, Toba Tek Singh and other cities.

