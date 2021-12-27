Katrina Kaif sends 'love' to 'brilliant' Salman Khan on birthday

Katrina Kaif is sending love to former boyfriend and close friend Salman Khan on his birthday.

The actor, who Katrina often credits for helping her career boom, has turned 56 today. Writing a heartfelt note for him, Katrina praised the star's brilliance and love.

"@beingsalmankhan the Happiest birthday to u May all the love and light and brilliance you have be with you forever-," Katrina captioned on a monochrome photo of Khan as she turned to her Instagram Stories.

Katrina and Salman's friendship goes back to the early days of the former's career with Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya in 2005. It is reported that Salman's personal bodyguard Shera also provided personal security to Katrina and husband Vicky Kaushal amid their wedding festivities.