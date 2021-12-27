 
entertainment
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend emotional note on Archbishop Tutu’s death

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend emotional note on Archbishop Tutu’s death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend emotional note on Archbishop Tutu’s death 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle extended an emotional tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu who passed away on Sunday at the age of 90.

To mourn the death of human right icon, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan reflected on their meeting during royal visit to South Africa in 2019.

In a statement, Harry and Meghan expressed, “Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world.”

They also recalled the deceased’s memorable jokes with baby Archie. “It was only two years ago that he held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa – 'Arch and The Arch' he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence. He remained a friend and will be sorely missed by all," the statement added.

Harry and the late Archbishop also got together in November 2015 when he received the Insignia of Honorary member of The Order of Their Companions of Honour on behalf of the Queen.

Meanwhile, the Royal Family has also extended a statement to mourn the death of Archbiship Tutu. 


More From Entertainment:

Emma Watson shares inspirational quotes of Desmond Tutu

Emma Watson shares inspirational quotes of Desmond Tutu
Kylie Jenner reveals new addition to her family on Christmas, see pic

Kylie Jenner reveals new addition to her family on Christmas, see pic
BTS RM, Suga and Jin get message from WHO chief amid COVID-19 diagnosis

BTS RM, Suga and Jin get message from WHO chief amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply saddened’ by Desmond Tutu’s death

Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply saddened’ by Desmond Tutu’s death
Windsor intruder arrested under Mental Health Act

Windsor intruder arrested under Mental Health Act
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton ‘got stuck in’ at Christmas: report

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton ‘got stuck in’ at Christmas: report
Meghan Markle ‘always hated’ the ‘unnecessary cruelty’ of the Boxing Day Hunt

Meghan Markle ‘always hated’ the ‘unnecessary cruelty’ of the Boxing Day Hunt
Meghan Markle ‘destroying’ Archie, Lilibet’s chance at privacy

Meghan Markle ‘destroying’ Archie, Lilibet’s chance at privacy
Meghan Markle ‘feeling homesick’ away from Lilibet, Archie: report

Meghan Markle ‘feeling homesick’ away from Lilibet, Archie: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘making their own Christmas traditions’ with Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘making their own Christmas traditions’ with Lilibet
Prince William, Kate Middleton orchestrating top-secret getaway

Prince William, Kate Middleton orchestrating top-secret getaway
Windsor Castle intruder climbed ‘security fence’ with a rope ladder: report

Windsor Castle intruder climbed ‘security fence’ with a rope ladder: report

Latest

view all