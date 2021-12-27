Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend emotional note on Archbishop Tutu’s death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle extended an emotional tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu who passed away on Sunday at the age of 90.

To mourn the death of human right icon, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan reflected on their meeting during royal visit to South Africa in 2019.

In a statement, Harry and Meghan expressed, “Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world.”

They also recalled the deceased’s memorable jokes with baby Archie. “It was only two years ago that he held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa – 'Arch and The Arch' he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence. He remained a friend and will be sorely missed by all," the statement added.

Harry and the late Archbishop also got together in November 2015 when he received the Insignia of Honorary member of The Order of Their Companions of Honour on behalf of the Queen.

Meanwhile, the Royal Family has also extended a statement to mourn the death of Archbiship Tutu.



