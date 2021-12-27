Salman Khan says snake bit him 'thrice' before hospitalisation

Salman Khan says the snake bit him 'thrice' at farmhouse

Salman Khan is updating fans on his health after being bitten by a snake.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Salman Khan revealed, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalised for 6 hours...I am fine now."

Soon after his discharge from the hospital joined his family back at the farmhouse for 56th birthday celebration on the outskirts of Mumbai.



