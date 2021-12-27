Meghan Markle trends on Twitter after British publication accepts defeat

File Footage





Meghan Markle is trending on Twitter for all the right reasons after Britain’s Mail on Sunday publicly accepted defeat in her privacy legal battle which lasted almost three years.

The publication printed a front-page legal notice, with a court-ordered headline, where it accepted Meghan’s legal win.

"The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online," Sunday's front page notice reads.

"Following a hearing on 19-20 January 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement. The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed," it read.

Following the release of the notice many have accused the publication of choosing to do it on one of the most quiet newspaper-buying days by people on online.

As a result the hashtag #MeghanMarkleWon started to trend on Twitter.

“Dear friends of SussexSquad, we're going to do this a tendency. the Mos wanted to hide it by publishing it on Boxing Day. He wanted no one to notice it, but now you're gonna make it look like a trend. SussexSquad retweet and sign with this,” one user wrote.

“Meghan Markle on the front page of the Mail victorious over her enemies. British media gnashing their teeth in rage they did everything to crush her. Royal Family complicity is undeniable-they should’ve backed her but once again failed her #MeghanMarkleWon Her work here is done!” a second user wrote.

“I just find it glorious that the Daily Mail thought they could hide Meghan’s victory at the bottom of the page on their slowest sale day of the year but the #sussexsquad had other plans,” another wrote.