 
entertainment
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle trends on Twitter after British publication accepts defeat

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

File Footage


Meghan Markle is trending on Twitter for all the right reasons after Britain’s Mail on Sunday publicly accepted defeat in her privacy legal battle which lasted almost three years.

The publication printed a front-page legal notice, with a court-ordered headline, where it accepted Meghan’s legal win.

"The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online," Sunday's front page notice reads.

"Following a hearing on 19-20 January 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement. The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed," it read.

Following the release of the notice many have accused the publication of choosing to do it on one of the most quiet newspaper-buying days by people on online.

As a result the hashtag #MeghanMarkleWon started to trend on Twitter.

“Dear friends of SussexSquad, we're going to do this a tendency. the Mos wanted to hide it by publishing it on Boxing Day. He wanted no one to notice it, but now you're gonna make it look like a trend. SussexSquad retweet and sign with this,” one user wrote.

“Meghan Markle on the front page of the Mail victorious over her enemies. British media gnashing their teeth in rage they did everything to crush her. Royal Family complicity is undeniable-they should’ve backed her but once again failed her #MeghanMarkleWon Her work here is done!” a second user wrote.

“I just find it glorious that the Daily Mail thought they could hide Meghan’s victory at the bottom of the page on their slowest sale day of the year but the #sussexsquad had other plans,” another wrote.  

More From Entertainment:

Police assessing video made by intruder held at Queen’s castle

Police assessing video made by intruder held at Queen’s castle
‘The Batman’ to launch on streaming platform soon after its theatre release

‘The Batman’ to launch on streaming platform soon after its theatre release
Nicole Kidman says she still cries, opens up on her struggle with depression after divorce from Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman says she still cries, opens up on her struggle with depression after divorce from Tom Cruise
When Queen's Palace intruder kept creepily looking in her sleep

When Queen's Palace intruder kept creepily looking in her sleep
Hugh Jackman wins hearts with touching speech for Broadway understudies

Hugh Jackman wins hearts with touching speech for Broadway understudies
Bella Hadid shares glimpse into ‘perfect Christmas’ as social worker

Bella Hadid shares glimpse into ‘perfect Christmas’ as social worker
'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58
Prince William, Kate Middleton accused of staging intimate moment

Prince William, Kate Middleton accused of staging intimate moment

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Camilla 'concerned' for their safety

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Camilla 'concerned' for their safety

BTS star Suga updates fans about his health

BTS star Suga updates fans about his health
Drake tackles son Adonis in new Christmas day video: Watch

Drake tackles son Adonis in new Christmas day video: Watch

From Gigi Hadid to Kim Kardashian: Celebrity break-ups 2021

From Gigi Hadid to Kim Kardashian: Celebrity break-ups 2021

Latest

view all