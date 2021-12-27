 
pakistan
Monday Dec 27 2021
Probe will be launched if Nawaz Sharif decides to come back: CM Punjab

Monday Dec 27, 2021

  • Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar inaugurates the Abdul Sattar Edhi underpass in Lahore.
  • Says elections will be held after Punjab assembly passes the local body bill.
  • Buzdar says thousands of people travelling from Kasur will benefit from it.

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday said that while there are not any restrictions on Nawaz Sharif, or anyone else, if they wish to come back to Pakistan, however, investigations will be conducted into cases against them in accordance with the law.

The chief minister was speaking during the inauguration of the Abdul Sattar Edhi underpass in Lahore, Geo News reported.

In his speech, the CM said that PTI's "allies are with us and there is no need to worry," adding that elections will be held once the Punjab assembly passes the local body bill.

"As soon as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completes the delimitation of polls for the local government of Punjab, elections will be conducted," he added.

Taking about the underpass, Buzdar said that thousands of people travelling from Kasur to other parts of Punjab will benefit from it. 

The CM further said that in the past, there have been frauds worth millions of rupees over the lands. 

